Friday is Alex Trebek’s final new ‘Jeopardy!’ episode

The final new 'Jeopardy!' episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air Friday at 7:30 p.m.

All five episodes were recorded in late October and will finish airing this week. Sony Pictures and Television said Trebek’s death was unexpected an no one knew these would be his last.

The first episode aired on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” Sony said in a release. During this message, he asked viewers to help vicitms of the coronavirus pandemic.

““We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there,” Trebek said.

During the final episode on Friday, there will be a special video honoring Trebek’s life and legacy.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.