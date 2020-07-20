From 2020 to 1920: The Valentine’s new costume exhibit takes a look at Richmond’s roaring past

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 1920s was a decade of change in America, and Richmond was no exception.

The Valentine Museum is telling the story of the decade through fashion in its latest exhibit “Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond.” This is the museum’s first new exhibition since it temporarily closed because of the coronavirus.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to The Valentine with an exhibition that both delights the eye and illuminates a moment in Richmond’s complex history that connects directly with current conversations,” said Kristen Stewart, the Natalie L. Klaus Curator of Costume and Textiles.

Eric Steigleder, museum spokesperson, said the exhibit has 45 costumes on display.

“The Valentine has a really tremendous textile and costume collection and so we are always finding fascinating things to tell stories about Richmond and the region,” he said.

However, Steigleder said the exhibition is more than just the sequin dresses people associate with the 1920s — it’s a reflection of what Richmond looked like during the era.

“So many people think of the 1920s they think of Jazz, they of flappers, they think of sequin dresses, they think of so many shiny beautiful things, and that was part of it. But Richmond in the 1920s was also the height of the Jim Crow era,” he explained. “So how do you see both of these histories play out in the same city?”

One example of this juxtaposition is a display of two silhouettes against the wall with a label that asks the viewer what is missing from the exhibit.

Selected 1920’s objects from The Valentine exhibition: Aint Misbehavin. (Courtesy of the Valentine)

Steigleder said while they know Jackson Ward was a prominent part of the city where black-owned businesses and banks thrived, that reality of black fashion isn’t reflected in Valentine’s collection because the collecting focus in the 1920s was very Euro-centric.

“So what that section does is invite the viewer to look at the collection in the room, but also look at what’s missing, who’s missing, why are they missing and then what can we do to remedy that in the future as a community,” he said.

For this exhibition, though, the museum has a bathing costume Maggie Walker wore on loan from the Maggie Walker Historic Site.

“We have her bathing costume next to a photo of her at the beach with friends,” he said.

“It’s a really interesting opportunity to see someone in many pictures enjoying leisure time because in all the pictures we’ve seen of Maggie Walker she is usually a prototypical businesswoman, she is really dressed up.”

Steigleder said the current protest movements and removal of Confederate monuments drew parallels between the past and present.

“This exhibition is perfect for this moment in our community,” said Valentine Director Bill Martin. “Just as in the 1920s, Richmond today is going through a time of dramatic reassessment and renewal, and many of the same issues that made headlines 100 years ago are again part of the conversation.”

“We hope when people leave they don’t just feel like they’ve learned something interesting about history, but they’ve learned something about where Richmond is today and potentially where Richmond could go and how we could to there as a community,” Steigleder said

Admission to The Valentine is free, but guests are required to register in advance for timed tickets. You can reserve your ticket online here.

In addition to a timed ticket, the museum requests guests stay at least six feet apart from other visitors and wear protective face coverings. You can learn more about the museum’s COVID-19 precautions here.

