From Asia Pacific to the United States: A tour of Starbucks holiday drinks around the world

The Berry x Berry White Mocha, available in Japan, is inspired by Starbucks’ Cranberry Bliss Bar. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

(WRIC) — The holiday season is still alive at Starbucks locations around the world. Whether you choose to celebrate with an eggnog latte or hot chocolate, countries across the globe have their own take on festive favorites.

Take a tour of Starbucks locations around the world with this list of the coffee chain’s holiday beverages in other countries.

Golden Christmas Tea Latte: China

This creamy seasonal beverage infuses black tea with Tahitian vanilla flavor and caramel sauce for a smooth, mellow taste of tea and milk. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate: Japan

The Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino brings marbled layers of aromatic matcha swirled between cool white chocolatey cream, finished with brownie bits and powdered sugar. Served hot, the Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate combines rich matcha with a base of fluffy milk foam and sweet, smooth white chocolatey flavor. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew: Asia Pacific

The new Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew features Starbucks® Cold Brew coffee with a hint of baked apple flavor, topped with a snowy layer of baked apple cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Available iced and as Nitro Cold Brew. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Jolly Baked Apple Latte: Asia Pacific

The new Jolly Baked Apple Latte is made with a creamy blend of Starbucks® signature espresso, steamed milk and spiced apples and topped with a delicate drizzle of baked apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles on a cloud of whipped cream. Available hot, iced and blended. (Courtesy: Starbucks)



Merry Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino: Latin America and Caribbean

Celebrate the festive season where the weather is warm with a Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino® blended beverage. It’s made with white chocolate mocha and blended with a creamy mixture of milk, espresso and ice poured over layers of mocha sauce, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Berry x Berry: Japan

Inspired by Starbucks Cranberry Bliss® Bar, the Berry x Berry White Mocha features the beloved dessert’s red berry and white cheesecake flavors. The sweet-tart beverage is made with white chocolate-flavored sauce, mixed berry sauce, steamed milk and espresso. The Berry x Berry No-Bake Cheesecake Frappuccino® blended beverage is concocted with the same white chocolate-flavored and mixed berry sauces, topped with a mound of whipped cream, bright red raspberry-flavored meringue pieces and white chocolate shavings. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Lava Choco Dark Mocha: China

The holiday beverage is inspired by chocolate lava cake, featuring the taste of dark chocolate and Starbucks® signature espresso, topped with a sprinkle of soft and sweet dark chocolate cake crust. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate: Europe

For those who believe you can never have too much chocolate, the Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate is perfection – with creamy hot chocolate, mocha whipped cream and a chocolatey truffle topping. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte: Latin America

Espresso and steamed milk are combined along with white chocolate mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream, swirl of cranberry drizzle and crystallized cranberry sugar. Available hot, iced and blended. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Eggnog Latte: United States, Canada, and Europe

Eggnog Latte was the original Starbucks holiday handcrafted beverage, first served in 1986. More than 30 years later, the recipe is still the same, with signature espresso combined with creamy, steamed eggnog and served with a dusting of ground nutmeg. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Toffee Nut Latte: Europe, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Caribbean

Rich, buttery sweet Toffee Nut Latte is made with toffee nut syrup combined with signature espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and a toffee nut flavored topping. A Toffee Nut Crunch Latte with a sprinkle of toffee nut topping is available in Asia. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Gingerbread Latte: Canada, Europe, and Asia

Introduced in 2000, Gingerbread Latte is made with Starbucks® signature espresso, steamed milk and gingerbread syrup topped with gingerbread flavored whipped cream and a wafer topping. In Europe, the beverage is also available in a vegan option. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Peppermint Mocha: Global

This Starbucks classic beverage has been a beloved part of the holiday season since it made its delicious debut in 2002, and is the only holiday handcrafted beverage available in every Starbucks market in the world. It’s made with Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup with a crown of whipped cream. For the finishing touch – a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls in the Americas and a topping of candy cane pieces and swirls of mocha drizzle in Europe and Asia. Available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: United States