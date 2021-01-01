From Asia Pacific to the United States: A tour of Starbucks holiday drinks around the world

(WRIC) — The holiday season is still alive at Starbucks locations around the world. Whether you choose to celebrate with an eggnog latte or hot chocolate, countries across the globe have their own take on festive favorites.
Take a tour of Starbucks locations around the world with this list of the coffee chain’s holiday beverages in other countries.
Golden Christmas Tea Latte: China
Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate: Japan
Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew: Asia Pacific
Jolly Baked Apple Latte: Asia Pacific
Merry Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino: Latin America and Caribbean
Berry x Berry: Japan
Lava Choco Dark Mocha: China
Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate: Europe
Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte: Latin America
Eggnog Latte: United States, Canada, and Europe
Toffee Nut Latte: Europe, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Caribbean
Gingerbread Latte: Canada, Europe, and Asia
Peppermint Mocha: Global
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: United States