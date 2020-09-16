From fried Oreos to funnel cake: Get your fix at Fair Food Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While the State Fair of Virginia has been canceled because of the pandemic, you can still get your fix of fair food next month.

The Fair Food Weekend kicks off on Oct. 2, at the Meadown event Park in Caroline County.

Folks will be able to buy food and drink from dozens of state fair vendors at this drive in event. A portion of the profits will go to the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program.

The event is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 2 to 4, at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, Va. Details on specific food items will be posted next week. You can find more information online on the state fair’s website.

LATEST HEADLINES: