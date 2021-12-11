From Woodstock, to coral reefs, to the Holocaust- These are the top 50 documentaries of all time

(STACKER) — Great documentaries often give access and illumination to stories that would otherwise go untold. The subject of a documentary can be anything from a single individual’s life to a broader political event, and the effect of the films range from uplifting to devastating.

The director of the legendary nine-hour documentary “Shoah,” which focused on the Holocaust, refused to use any archival footage and only used his own original interviews, which partly explains why the film took 11 years to make- and lands the film in a top 5 slot on our list.

Other documentaries that appear on our list are uplifting and tell stories of some of humanity’s greatest achievements, like “Apollo 11,” which features footage from the famous space mission that was the first to land humans on the moon. You’ll find “Apollo 11” sitting steady, ranked in the top 25 of the films below.

Keep reading to discover, and judge for yourself, the top 50 best documentary films of all time.

#50. Microcosmos (1996)

– Directors: Claude Nuridsany, Marie Pérennou

– Stacker score: 89.2

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 80 minutes

If you're a bug lover, "Microcosmos" is the documentary for you. This documentary film shines a light on a little-understood—and probably rarely thought-about—world of invertebrates and how they communicate. Unlike the nature documentaries we've grown accustomed to, with melodious narration by the likes of Sir David Attenborough or Sigourney Weaver, "Microcosmos" has almost no narration, and is instead a showcase of nature in its purest form.

#49. 4 Little Girls (1997)

– Director: Spike Lee

– Stacker score: 89.2

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 102 minutes

“4 Little Girls” is about the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Alabama that killed four Black children. The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in its archive due to its historical and cultural significance.

#48. Man on Wire (2008)

– Director: James Marsh

– Stacker score: 89.2

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 94 minutes

“Man on Wire” looks at the famous 1974 feat of tightrope artist Philippe Petit, who walked on a high wire between the Twin Towers. The documentary was later fictionalized into a feature film, “The Walk.”

#47. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

– Director: Kurt Kuenne

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Runtime: 95 minutes

Filmmaker Kurt Kuenne pays tribute to his murdered childhood friend, Dr. Andrew Bagby, and attempts to create a portrait for Bagby's unborn son, Zachary. Ultimately, Zachary's mother and Bagby's ex, Shirley Turner, was accused of murdering the physician. In a tragic turn, Turner took her own life and that of her infant son.

#46. Chasing Coral (2017)

– Director: Jeff Orlowski

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 86

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 93 minutes

“Chasing Coral” taps on the expertise of divers and scientists the world over to explore why coral reefs are disappearing at such an astonishing rate. One surprising addition to the film? A soundtrack with an original song by actress Kristen Bell.

#45. Rewind (2019)

– Director: Sasha Joseph Neulinger

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 86 minutes

Generations of abuse are uncovered when filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger discovers his father’s home video collection and begins to put the pieces of his childhood together. The film won a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award for Best First Documentary Feature in 2020.

#44. Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018)

– Director: Susan Lacy

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 133 minutes

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts" follows the many lives that its titular subject has lived over decades in the public eye, from her time as an anti-war activist to her marriage to a billionaire. The film was praised for diving deep into her political work, and her candid admissions of regret over how she was used by the North Vietnamese.

#43. Capturing the Friedmans (2003)

– Director: Andrew Jarecki

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 107 minutes

“Capturing the Friedmans” follows the trial of two related men for sexual abuse and child molestation. The film was nominated for an Academy Award, but not everyone was pleased; some of the family members wrote to the Academy, protesting the nomination.

#42. Nostalgia for the Light (2010)

– Director: Patricio Guzmán

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 90 minutes

“Nostalgia for the Light” follows a team of archaeologists digging for ancient civilizations in Chile. The film tells two stories—one about astronomers, and the other about archeologists. Both stories are set in the Chilean Atacama Desert.

#41. The Gatekeepers (2012)

– Director: Dror Moreh

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 101 minutes

“The Gatekeepers” uses the experiences of six members of Israel’s intelligence agency Shin Bet to talk about their organization’s successes and failures in the Six Days War. Some in Israel critiqued the film for painting an overly rosy portrait of Shin Bet.

#40. Stories We Tell (2012)

– Director: Sarah Polley

– Stacker score: 89.8

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 108 minutes

Sarah Polley’s “Stories We Tell” takes a close look at her family’s personal history, including an incident that relates deeply to her own identity. Critics praised the film for showing that things are not always what they first appear to be—including the film itself.

#39. Concert for George (2003)

– Director: David Leland

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Runtime: 146 minutes

On the one-year anniversary of George Harrison’s death, his friends, family, and bandmates came together for a tribute concert. Filmed at Royal Albert Hall, the singer’s son Dhani and Harrison’s widow, Olivia, organized the event, while Eric Clapton provided musical direction.

#38. The Salt of the Earth (2014)

– Directors: Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, Wim Wenders

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Photographer Sebastião Salgado spent 40 years capturing the beautiful-if-often devastating wonders of the world; this documentary captures his life and work. Filmmaker Juliano Ribeiro Salgado documents his father’s work along with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders in a touching and honest portrayal.

#37. The Cove (2009)

– Director: Louie Psihoyos

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 84

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Runtime: 92 minutes

Activists, including renowned dolphin trainer Ric O’Barry, expose animal abuse at a cove near Taiji, Japan in this shocking documentary. “The Cove” won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2010.

#36. Children Underground (2001)

– Director: Edet Belzberg

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 85

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 104 minutes

The subjects of this documentary are the children who moved from state orphanages into the streets after communism fell in Romania. The filmmakers follow the lives of five of these children. Writing for New York Times, Stephen Holden called the film “a raw cinema verite portrait.”

#35. 42 Up (1998)

– Director: Michael Apted

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 86

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 139 minutes

“42 Up” is a documentary series that follows a group of British children starting in 1964. There are nine films, one every seven years, that chronicle how lives from a variety of backgrounds and personalities take shape. Critic Roger Ebert called it a “noble” project that elevates the entire genre of film.

#34. The Farthest (2017)

– Director: Emer Reynolds

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 121 minutes

“The Farthest” looks at the famous Voyager mission to outer space. The film was praised for not relying too much on its intrinsically interesting subject material and having a skillful soundtrack and cinematographer to bring its material to artistic life.

#33. The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara (2003)

– Director: Errol Morris

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 107 minutes

“The Fog of War” looks at the life of former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara and inspects his observations about modern warfare. The film features an original soundtrack by Robert Glass and takes its title from the military concept of “the fog of war,” which refers to making difficult decisions in the theater of combat.

#32. Citizenfour (2014)

– Director: Laura Poitras

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 114 minutes

“Citizenfour” takes an up-close look at the whistleblower scandal surrounding Edward Snowden’s release of classified documents. Critics praised the film for blending a serious look at civil liberties with the plot and pacing of a thriller.

#31. Brother’s Keeper (1992)

– Directors: Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky

– Stacker score: 90.3

– Metascore: 93

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 104 minutes

“Brother’s Keeper” follows the death of one brother in an upstate New York family that is later pinned on his older brother. The film is widely hailed as a compassionate, incisive, and non-judgemental look into the culture of the rural area and how it may have impacted the harrowing events.

#30. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

– Director: Morgan Neville

– Stacker score: 90.9

– Metascore: 85

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Runtime: 95 minutes

An exploration into the life of children’s television pioneer Fred Rogers, the film won the 2019 Independent Spirit Award. The film’s trailer debuted on what would have been Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday.

#29. Listen to Me Marlon (2015)

– Director: Stevan Riley

– Stacker score: 90.9

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 103 minutes

"Listen to Me Marlon" is about the life of famous actor Marlon Brando. Vulture critic David Edelstein called the film one of the best and "most searching" documentaries ever made about an actor, using hundreds of hours of audio recordings to have Brando tell part of his own story.

#28. The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)

– Director: Penelope Spheeris

– Stacker score: 90.9

– Metascore: 93

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 100 minutes

“The Decline of Western Civilization” looks at the punk rock scene in Los Angeles in the late 1970s. While the film received rave reviews, not everyone was a fan: The chief of police in Los Angeles wrote a letter after the film’s release demanding it not be shown again in the city.

#27. Sherpa (2015)

– Director: Jennifer Peedom

– Stacker score: 90.9

– Metascore: 93

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 96 minutes

“Sherpa” tells the story of a deadly avalanche on Mount Everest through the perspectives of sherpas who were on the mountain that day. The 2014 Mount Everest avalanche was one of the deadliest Everest disasters.

#26. Amazing Grace (2018)

– Directors: Alan Elliott, Sydney Pollack

– Stacker score: 90.9

– Metascore: 94

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 89 minutes

“Amazing Grace” is a concert documentary of Aretha Franklin performing in Los Angeles in the early 1970s. The film was originally conceived in the 1970s, but it wasn’t released until decades later due to difficulties syncing the audio with the visuals.

#25. The Last Waltz (1978)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Stacker score: 91.4

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 117 minutes

“The Last Waltz” looks at the legendary rock group The Band and their farewell concert. The film has been called one of the greatest concert films ever made, but others have critiqued it for largely giving the short shrift to band member Robbie Robertson.

#24. Apollo 11 (2019)

– Director: Todd Douglas Miller

– Stacker score: 91.4

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 93 minutes

“Apollo 11” takes documentary footage—much of it previously unreleased—from the famous space mission to tell its story. However, not all critics were impressed, with Richard Brody from The New Yorker marveling at how the film manages to be dull given its exciting subject material.

#23. Inside Job (2010)

– Director: Charles Ferguson

– Stacker score: 91.4

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 109 minutes

"Inside Job" looks at the factors that contributed to the financial meltdown of 2008 that catalyzed the Great Recession. The New York Times' A.O. Scott praised the film for having "the scourging moral force of a pulpit-shaking sermon" delivered with "rigor, restraint and good humor."

#22. No End in Sight (2007)

– Director: Charles Ferguson

– Stacker score: 91.9

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 102 minutes

“No End in Sight” looks at the two years following the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. The New York Times’ A.O. Scott praised the film for being an “enraging” look at what it calls the incompetence of the Bush administration in running and perpetuating the war.

#21. Minding the Gap (2018)

– Director: Bing Liu

– Stacker score: 91.9

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 93 minutes

“Minding the Gap” focuses on three young men who escape the harsh realities of their lives in a declining Rust Belt town through skateboarding. The film received rave reviews for managing to blend commentary on race, class, and politics with a narrative on skate culture.

#20. Waltz with Bashir (2008)

– Director: Ari Folman

– Stacker score: 91.9

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 90 minutes

This animated Israeli war documentary features interviews with fellow veterans as filmmaker Ari Folman tries to recall memories of his time in service during the 1982 invasion of Lebanon. "Waltz with Bashir" was the first animated film nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

#19. Tower (2016)

– Director: Keith Maitland

– Stacker score: 91.9

– Metascore: 92

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 82 minutes

“Tower” is about a sniper that held the University of Texas hostage from a clock tower in 1966. The documentary can be seen as a memorial of events that happened 50 years before its release and featured interviews with survivors.

#18. My Voyage to Italy (1999)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Stacker score: 92.5

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 246 minutes

“My Voyage to Italy” is a heavily autobiographical documentary about filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s childhood on the Lower East Side and his major cinematic influences. The films of Roberto Rossellini loom particularly large.

#17. The Act of Killing (2012)

– Directors: Joshua Oppenheimer, Anonymous, Christine Cynn

– Stacker score: 93

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 117 minutes

"The Act of Killing" sees director Joshua Oppenheimer asking the men who committed atrocities of mass executions in Indonesia to reenact their actions on camera, which they do. Befitting its subversive nature, one of the co-directors is an anonymous Indonesian.

#16. Crumb (1994)

– Director: Terry Zwigoff

– Stacker score: 93

– Metascore: 93

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 119 minutes

“Crumb” is a portrayal of the famous cartoonist Robert Crumb by one of his long-time best friends; director Terry Zwigoff reportedly spent nine years creating the documentary. Critic Roger Ebert said the film was “unusual in having access to the key players and biographical artifacts of Crumb’s entire life.”

#15. We Were Here (2011)

– Directors: David Weissman, Bill Weber

– Stacker score: 93

– Metascore: 94

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 90 minutes

“We Were Here” memorializes the gay men and women who lost their lives in the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco. The filmmaker has deep roots in the community, having first moved to the city in the 1970s when Harvey Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (making him the first openly gay elected official in California history).

#14. Faces Places (2017)

– Directors: JR, Agnès Varda

– Stacker score: 93

– Metascore: 94

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 94 minutes

"Faces Places" is a collaboration by directors JR and Agnès Varda as they travel through rural France and explore their unlikely friendship. The film was beloved by critics, including Amy Taubin, who called it "an exploration of the arts in the face of mortality." It was Varda's last film.

#13. For Sama (2019)

– Directors: Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

– Stacker score: 93.5

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Runtime: 100 minutes

“For Sama” is a look at the experience of war through female eyes, with a focus on the Syrian Civil War. The film made history when it was nominated for four BAFTAs—a first for a documentary.

#12. They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

– Director: Peter Jackson

– Stacker score: 93.5

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Using state-of-the-art technology, “They Shall Not Grow Old” tells the story of World War I through the men who fought in it. The documentary uses archival footage from the Imperial War Museum’s archives, which was over 100 years old upon the film’s release.

#11. I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

– Director: Raoul Peck

– Stacker score: 93.5

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 93 minutes

"I Am Not Your Negro" is an imagined version of a book James Baldwin never finished. It was lauded for its imagination combined with Baldwin's voice recordings and notes on his unfinished work.

#10. Stop Making Sense (1984)

– Director: Jonathan Demme

– Stacker score: 94.1

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Runtime: 88 minutes

“Stop Making Sense” is a concert documentary about the Talking Heads. The film received a very positive critical reception, with particular praise coming from its focus on frontman David Byrne, who provides much of the film’s energy.

#9. One More Time with Feeling (2016)

– Director: Andrew Dominik

– Stacker score: 94.1

– Metascore: 92

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 113 minutes

“One More Time with Feeling” chronicles Nick Cave’s recording of an album following the death of his 15-year-old son. As befits the raw, urgent nature of the material, the entire film was shot over seven days with a crew of only seven people.

#8. The Look of Silence (2014)

– Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

– Stacker score: 94.1

– Metascore: 92

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 103 minutes

"The Look of Silence" focuses on the intersection of an optometrist's life and the Indonesian mass killings of the 1960s. It is a companion film to the earlier documentary, "The Act of Killing," which also focuses on the executions.

#7. David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020)

– Director: Spike Lee

– Stacker score: 94.1

– Metascore: 93

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Based on Talking Heads frontman David Byrne’s 2019 Broadway show, “American Utopia” started out as a solo album by Byrne and grew.

#6. Collective (2019)

– Director: Alexander Nanau

– Stacker score: 95.2

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 109 minutes

The film follows investigative journalists as they expose the political corruption and scandal behind seemingly unrelated events around a nightclub fire in Bucharest. It made the 2021 Oscar shortlist for Best Documentary Feature.

#5. Virunga (2014)

– Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

– Stacker score: 95.2

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 100 minutes

"Virunga" is about a team of people working to protect endangered gorillas in a Congolese national park. Two days before the film's release, unidentified gunmen shot the chief ranger of that park. He survived and championed the film and its release.

#4. Woodstock (1970)

– Director: Michael Wadleigh

– Stacker score: 95.2

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 184 minutes

This portrait of the hippie counterculture of the late 1960s and early 1970s has reached cult classic status. It captured the epic three-day rock and roll concert that featured diverse performers including folk singing legend Joan Baez, British rock band The Who, and guitar god Jimi Hendrix.

#3. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

– Director: Questlove

– Stacker score: 95.7

– Metascore: 96

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 118 minutes

This 2021 documentary takes a deeper look at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It features cuts of over 40 hours of restored, original footage from the festival, shot by Hal Tulchin, which sat untouched, and unseen by many, for decades. The film explores why the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place in the same year as Woodstock and featured major talents such Nina Simone and Stevie Wonder, is a cultural touchstone that has remained largely unknown.

#2. Hoop Dreams (1994)

– Director: Steve James

– Stacker score: 97.3

– Metascore: 98

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 170 minutes

"Hoop Dreams" was shot over five years and showcased two inner-city boys who bused into a predominantly white high school that excelled in basketball. This acclaimed documentary was originally only intended to be a 30-minute television series.

#1. Shoah (1985)

– Director: Claude Lanzmann

– Stacker score: 100

– Metascore: 99

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Runtime: 566 minutes

Director Claude Lanzmann spent 11 years making “Shoah,” using his own interviews and refusing to use any archival material. Lanzmann has said his filmmaking is motivated by an effort to prove and record the history of the Holocaust against any denials it happened.

To celebrate the genre, Stacker created a ranking of the top 100 documentaries of all time by leveraging data on all documentary movies to create a “Stacker score” that serves as a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to be listed as a documentary on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 IMDb user votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes. Documentary TV series were not included. Data is of December 2021.