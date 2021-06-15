Full slate of concerts announced for Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following up from announcements from venues like The Broadberry and the Altria Theater in Richmond, Hopewell’s concert venue, the Beacon Theater, has also announced plans to open up at 100% capacity along with a slate of upcoming shows.

Orleans, Corey Smith, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Pure Prairie League and Ricky Skaggs are just some of the names that will be playing throughout the rest of 2021.

Additionally, if cover and tribute bands are what you’re into there are plenty of acts that will be dropping by as well.

For tickets, go to BeaconVATickets.com or for more information on the Beacon, go to TheBeaconTheatreVA.com.