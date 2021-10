RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond elementary school students may have to stay up past their bedtime on Monday night to catch their librarian on “Jeopardy!”

Carrie Bruner lives in Henrico County and is the librarian at Barack Obama Elementary School. She is also a part of the “Ramily” as an alum of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Tune into Channel 8 on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. to see Bruner test out her skills.