Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October to perform at After Hours Concert Series in Doswell

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October will be performing at the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park this September, according to an announcement sent out Tuesday.

The Goo Goo Dolls are a multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated band known for hits like “Iris,” “Name” and “Slide.”

The concert will be Tuesday, Sept 20, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Matthew Creeger, the concert’s producer, said he’s been trying to book the Goo Goo Dolls for five years. He’s never done a show on a Tuesday before but is still confident it will attract thousands of attendees.

“It’ll be nice weather, I don’t see any reason why people won’t come out,” Creeger said.

The announcement said the Goo Goo Dolls are currently recording their thirteenth LP and just released their first Christmas album “It’s Christmas All Over.” The holiday album features a new original track, “One Last Song About Christmas.”

Creeger said the concert series will continue to announce new acts as they happen, and the full season of 25 shows in Doswell should be done by February. He added the After Hours Concert Series is looking to add some shows in Chesterfield, and may have 37 total concerts.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Early bird tickets will be available for $21 from Dec. 3 to 9. The concert series 2022 season passes are available for purchase right now. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.