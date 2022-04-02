GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As of April 1, the Goochland Drive-In Theater has officially begun its 2022 season.

Schedules for an upcoming week are typically announced four to seven days in advance, with tickets going on sale on Mondays at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Only the Main Screen will be open this weekend but The Grove screen will open on Friday, April 8, next week.

Showings take place come rain or shine and the grounds are pet-friendly.

This weekend’s showing will be a Marvel double feature; with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Morbius”.

The showtime is at 7:35 p.m. tonight. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and close at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here.