Great 8: Virginia State Fair, Gatsby Afternoon Picnic, Vintage Maymont and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a fall chill in the air and plenty to do outdoors! This weekend you should enjoy some deep-fried treats at the Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival or the Virginia State Fair. If the fair isn’t for you, don’t worry this list is made to help you choose what to do.

Here are our Great8 picks:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 26: CHESTERFIELD TOWNE CENTER CARNIVAL

Are you ready for fun rides and deep-fried treats? The carnival is back at the Chesterfield Town Center. This year they have two new rides: Bertazzon Himalaya and Jumbos. Carnival games like skee ball, the rising waters and the balloon pop will also be around for you to try your luck.

5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free, wristbands and tickets needed for rides.

FRIDAY SEPT. 24 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 26: THE JURASSIC ENCOUNTER DINO DRIVE THRU

Travel back to the Jurassic period with this drive-through tour featuring more than 55 life-size dinosaur models.

1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Richmond Raceway. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24: STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA

The State Fair of Virginia is back with a 10-day event. For Virginians, this is a highly anticipated event. This year’s fair will include a concert series, fun rides, animals and plenty of food. Check out a full list of events here.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Tickets are $16 at the gate for guests ages 5 and up. General parking is free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25: GATSBY AFTERNOON PICNIC

The Art Deco Society of Virginia’s most popular event of the year is back. Dress up in your finest 1920s attire and enjoy the late September weather with a picnic fit for the gardens at Gatsby’s mansion. There will also be live jazz music from Gypsy Roots and vintage cars for viewing from the Old Dominion Model A Ford Club.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilton House Museum, 215 S. Wilton Road. Admission is $15 using card or Venmo, no cash. Proof of full vaccination is need.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25: VINTAGE MAYMONT

In addition to a specially curated auction of “Maymont’s delights” there will be wine, an oyster bar, various chef stations and live music.

6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Maymont Mansion Lawn. Cocktail attire encouraged. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25: HANOVER AUTUMNFEST

Head to the Hanover Tavern for their 6th annual Hanover AutumnFest. The festival has one goal: to celebrate the community.

This is your weekend destination for food, craft beer, local wine, live music, fall foliage and family fun. Musical performances by Cross-Eyed Pirates and the Anvil Brothers.

For children, there will be pumpkin picking, face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, hay slide, and more.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 26: HOLLOWED HARVEST

This family-friendly event will feature more than 7,000 jack-o-lanterns and other Halloween displays sure to get you in the mood for the most spooky time of the year!

7 to 10 p.m. at Camp Hanover on 3163 Parsleys Mill Road in Mechanicsville. Tickets are $16 to $25 and can be purchased online here.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26: BANGIN’ DRAG BRUNCH

End your weekend on a high note with this brunch and show featuring some of RVA’s best drag queens and kings.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon at Tang and Biscuit on 3406 West Moore Street. Tickets are $16 and include entry and an all-you-can-eat brunch.