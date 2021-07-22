Great8 Events: Richmond Shakespeare Festival, Drag Bingo and The Diamond Flea Market

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Event season is in full swing and there is no shortage of things to do in the River City. From watching actors strut their stuff on the stage at Agecroft Hall to strolling a farmer’s market, there’s an activity for any vibe you’re feeling this weekend.

Here’s 8News’ top event picks for this weekend. And if you’re looking for more things to do, check out our full local events calendar for a variety of local events.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 22-25: RICHMOND SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

Watch the work of William Shakespeare come to life on Agecroft Hall’s back lawn. Guests will need to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

The group will perform the play “Twelfth Night” on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. “The Bottom Show” will be performed on Friday night. Tickets are $20-$33. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

THURSDAY, JULY 22: DRAG BINGO

Kick-off your weekend with the chance to win jackpots worth $50 to $100 plus performances by the queens Melanin Monroe, Natasha Carrington and Kelly Branch.

Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 and all proceeds benefit Diversity Richmond, where the event is held at 1407 Sherwood Ave. You can find more information online here.

FRIDAY, JULY 23: HARDYWOOD CRAFT BREWERY COMEDY SHOW

Laugh the night away at this special event featuring touring comedians Lucas Bohn and Tony Esposito. Bohn has performed on NBC’s comedy “Bring Me the Funny,” as well as streamed a successful special with more than 25 million views. Esposito has been performing for more than 20 years for audiences such as Hard Rock Live and Comedy Central.

The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on 2410 Ownby Lane. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, JULY 24: VA COMICON

Get your nerd on at this comic and toy expo. There will be vendors, craftspeople and a costume contest.

The convention is from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. Parking and admission for kids under 12 is free with a paid adult. Tickets are $9.95 to $14.95 and can be purchased online here. Advance tickets are required to attend.

SATURDAY, JULY 24: RICHMOND MAC AND CHEESE FESTIVAL

Calling all mac and cheese lovers! (And really, who isn’t?) Richmond’s cheesiest festival is back this year with more choices and larger portions.

Top chefs, food trucks and food vendors will be creating dishes for you to sample. Attendees will also get the chance to vote for Richmond’s best mac and cheese! Tickets start at $20 and the event is at the Richmond Raceway. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 24: VMFA ARTRAGEOUS X AFTER HOURS: DOWN SOUTH HUSTLE

This event will feature a dance party in the sculpture garden, an outdoor visual projection tribute to the Dirty South Exhibit and full access to the museum.

The event is from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on 200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Tickets are $50 to $150 and can be purchased online here. This affair is for people ages 21 and older, and “museum chic” attire is encouraged.

SUNDAY, JULY 25: CARYTOWN FARMERS MARKET

What says “ending the weekend on a cozy note” like a farmer’s market? Pick up fresh produce and other locally raised and crafted items from vendors located in our area.

You can shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3201 Maplewood Ave. Free.

SUNDAY, JULY 25: THE DIAMOND FLEA MARKET

Are you looking for some cool kicks or vintage tees? Visit the Diamond Flea Market at The Diamond on Sunday. Local Richmond retailers, The Spot RVA and Rotate came together to curate this experience and allow people to shop diverse goods and quality products.

The market is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Diamond at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Admission is free and open to all ages.