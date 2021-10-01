Great8 Weekend Events: 2nd Street Festival, Green Top Expo, Richmond VegFest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first weekend in October and there are plenty of events to welcome the new month – and fall weather. Pumpkin picking, festivals and movies under the stars are just a few ways you can spend your days off.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1 – SUNDAY, OCT. 3: PUMPKIN PICKING & FALL FUN

Nothing says October like picking your own pumpkin at a local farm. For $25 you can take home as many pumpkins as you can carry. There’s also a country store, 3D boo house, a doughnut shop and more.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ashland Berry Farm on 12607 Old Ridge Road.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1 – SUNDAY, OCT. 3: HOLLOWED HARVEST

Ready to experience some spooky family fun? Head to the Hollowed Harvest! This early Halloween celebration brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O’-Lanterns to create larger-than-life displays and landscapes.

7 to 10 p.m. at Camp Hanover, 3163 Parsleys Mill Road. Mechanicsville. $16 to $25. Children under age 3 enter for free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1: OUTDOOR MOVIE: ET THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

Grab your fuzziest blanket and start your weekend with a movie under the stars. This screening of “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” is sponsored by Henrico Recreation & Parks and the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. There will be free refreshments while supplies last.

Seating starts at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. at Dorey Park in Henrico. The screening will be in the back of the park by the lake. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2: RICHMOND VEGFEST

One of the area’s largest vegetarian events returns this weekend. There will be live music, cooking demos, kids’ activities, plenty of vegetarian eats and more.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Byrd Park on 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2: HARDYWOOD OCTOBERFEST

Put on your best pair of lederhosen and head to the brewery for a night of beer and German food. There will also be live polka music and a stein holding competition.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Goochland Cares, a non-profit providing healthcare and other services to those in need.

Noon to 10 p.m. at Hardwyood Park Craft Brewery’s West End location on 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2 – SUNDAY, OCT. 3: 2ND STREET FESTIVAL

The 2nd Street Festival is a homecoming. People from all over the Richmond area and far-flung places get together to bond over music and celebrate Jackson Ward, a historically Black neighborhood, and its culture.

In 2019, approximately 40,000 people came to Richmond for the festival.

Pro-tip: Head to the festival early and get ready to be entertained. The festival features live musical entertainment, food vendors and a marketplace.

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, 124 E. Broad St. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2: POCAHONTAS PREMIERS: LATIN BALLET OF VIRGINIA

The Latin Ballet of Virginia is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a presentation of ‘Alma Latina’ at the Amphitheater at Pocahontas State Park. The performance highlights Native American, Spanish and African influence on Hispanic culture.

5 to 6 p.m. at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2 – SUNDAY, OCT. 3: GREEN TOP OUTDOOR EXPO

Big fun is happening this weekend at Green Top where you’ll the mid-Atlantic event for hunting, fishing and outdoor lovers. There will be a live gun auction, a whitetail trophy clash and special guests. This is a family-friendly event.

Check out a full list of vendors here.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Green Top, 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen. Free.