Great8 Weekend Events: Ashland Fourth Fridays, Caribe Fyah & Richmond Paddle Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — August is winding down, but event season is still going strong. From live music and happy hour to all-you-can-eat crabs and kayaking, there are more than enough events to keep you occupied all weekend long.

Here’s our Great8 list of things to do this weekend!

THURSDAY, AUG. 26: TRIVIA NIGHT AT TANG AND BISCUIT

Gather up the brightest minds you know for this weekly trivia night featuring fun facts and prizes. There will also be happy hour specials all evening long.

7 to 9 p.m. at Tang and Biscuit on 3406 West Moore St., Richmond

FRIDAY, AUG. 27: CARIBE FYAH HAPPY HOUR

Start the weekend off right with Caribe Fyah: Happy Hour edition at The Daily Menu. You can expect to hear a lot of dancehall, reggaetón, merengue, reggae and more.

5 to 8 p.m. at The Daily Menu, 1706 E. Main St., Richmond

FRIDAY, AUG. 2: ASHLAND FOURTH FRIDAYS

Love art? Head to this celebration of arts and culture held every fourth Friday in downtown Ashland. Local artists fill the streets and show off their work ith art exhibits, live music and outdoor dining.

5 to 7 p.m. Free. Family friendly.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28: 2021 RICHMOND PADDLE CUP

Break out your kayaks and canoes for this race benefiting the James River Association. There will be a one-mile fun course, a two-and-a-half-mile short course, a five-mile short course and a 22-mile rundown for more experienced paddlers. After the races, there will be an awards ceremony, refreshments and live music for participants to enjoy.

6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at American Legion Post 354 on 4800 Welby Turn, Midlothian. You can find more information and register online.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28: Crabs, Beers & Spirits by the James

If you love crabs, beer and live bands, we have the perfect event for you. This weekend at Brown’s Island there’s an all-you-can-eat crab festival.

Live Bands featuring Testiphy, MASHUP, HD BAND and local DJs such as Joe Fu, DJ Drake and DJ Sir RJ will be spinning.

Noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and range from $10 to $700. Brown’s Island, Richmond. Family friendly.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28: Texas BBQ Meat Market

The Smokey Mug in Highland Park hosts a Texas BBQ Meat Market every Saturday until they sell out. The market starts at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be slicing up meat and veggie options and tons of tasty sides, cold beer and specialty cocktails crafted by the one and only Danny Serious.

The Smokey Mug is located at 15 East Brookland Park Blvd. Family-friendly.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28: The Stag Creek Derby

The 2nd annual virtual Stag Creek pony swim is this weekend! Ponies will race down Stag Creek in Ashland to raise funds for the James River Horse Foundation. The funds will be used to support the 23 retired racehorses living at the State Farm Work Center in Goochland County.

The race will be streamed lived on the James River Horse Foundation Facebook page.

1 p.m. All entries are $10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29: TURN DOWN FOR BRUNCH?

Wind down the weekend at the brunch with the best jams this Sunday. Listen to a live DJ playing Hip Hop, Pop, R&B and more while you sip on mimosas and enjoy your meal.

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stadium Sports Bar, 119 N. 18th St., Richmond.