Great8 Weekend Events: Richmond Folk Festival, RED VEIN haunted house, Henrico’s Bug Bizzare

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend is jam-packed with events, and one of Richmond’s favorite festivals returns!

Whether you are heading to the Richmond Folk Festival with your family or kicking off the spooky season with a haunted house tour, it’s going to be a good time.

Here are our Great8 picks for the weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 TO SUNDAY, OCT 10: RICHMOND FOLK FESTIVAL

The Richmond Folk Festival returns to Brown’s Island this weekend with more than 30 different performers on five stages for three days of music and dance. There will be everything from Lakota Hoop Dancing to Persian Santour, not to mention a variety of cuisines for sale and a marketplace where people can purchase items handcrafted by local artisans.

The festival is free to attend with performances happening at different times every day all weekend. You can find a full schedule online here. PRO TIP: Consider your transportation and parking plan before you leave the house. Check out the transportation information on the Folk Festival website and plan accordingly.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 TO SUNDAY, OCT. 10: THE DRIVE-IN LASER LIGHTS SHOW

Hop in your car and head over to this laser light special featuring musical hits from the 70s to today!

Gates open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Richmond Raceway. Tickets range from $24.99 to $99.99 plus fees. You can buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 AND SATURDAY, OCT. 9: RED VEIN HAUNTED HOUSE

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and there’s no better way to get in the spirit than with a haunted house. This year RED VEIN returns with Metamorphosis. The Witch’s Plague has brought creatures from beyond the veil to our realm. There are four attractions guests can visit — asylum, house, corn and woods.

The haunted house is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Hanover Vegetable Farm, 13580 Ashland Road. Tickets are $21.99 to $39.99 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9: BINDLESTIFF FAMILY CIRKUS (Yes it’s spelled with a k)

The circus is in town which means jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers and more! All of these acts will be set to music for a fun-filled performance sure to entertain the whole family.

There is a 1 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. show at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, 11801 Centre St., Chester. Tickets are $25 to $35.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9: LATIN BALLET OF VIRGINIA – FIESTA DEL SOL

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by the Latin Ballet of Virginia. Fiesta del Sol is a performance celebrating the rhythms that influenced the music, dance, and history of Latino America.

6 p.m. at CHS Eagle Theatre, 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland. Tickets are $10.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9: 2021 RVA RIMBY FESTIVAL

RIMBY stands for “right in my backyard,” and that’s exactly where you can find activities like climbing, rafting hiking and other outdoor activities in the greater Richmond area. This event will feature vendors with interactive games, prizes, demonstrations, live music and more.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill, 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9: BUG BIZARRE

Do you love learning about new bugs? Does the science of entomology excite you? Then look no further – the Bug Bizzare is here!

Children and adults are invited to learn about insects and creepy crawlers at an event hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension – Henrico Horticulture.

Check out the bugs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Pkwy., Henrico. Free.

SUNDAY, OCT. 10: HARDYWOOD WEST CREEK ALS FOR ALS 5K

This 5k runs through the West Creek area and participants are encouraged to run, walk or roll through the course. The registration fee also includes a race bib, T-shirt and sticker.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

Run takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr. Registration is $25 and ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday. You can find more information and sign up online here.