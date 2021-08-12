Great8 Weekend Events: Richmond Night Market, Sunflowers at Chesterfield Berry Farm, Free Comic Book Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While the summer heat isn’t letting up this weekend, there are plenty of cool ways to spend your days. Live music, free comic books and yoga are just a few of the activities happening across Central Virginia.

Here are 8News’ top event picks for this weekend:

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 12-15: SUNFLOWER PICKING AT CHESTERFIELD BERRY FARM

This weekend starting Thursday, August 12 through Sunday, August 15 head to the Chesterfield Berry Farm for free sunflowers and all you can eat fresh roasted sweet corn.

The farm has a lot of sunflowers blooming that they decided to let each guest cut up to two sunflower blooms for free.

The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13: CELEBRATE THE BAY

Support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation by sipping wine at the New Kent Winery this Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will also be many food vendors, including VA Blue Crab Co, Carytown Burgers and Fries, Capt’n Crabby, Winterhaven Oyster and beer.

Admission is $2. All admission fees will be donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to help save the Bay

SATURDAY, AUG. 14: RIVER CITY BAND AT COURTHOUSE CREEK CIDER

Are you a fan of the River City Band? Well, you’re in luck! They will be playing at the Courthouse Creek Cider farm from 5 to 8 p.m. Food from the Culterra Farmhouse Kitchen will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. Cider, cider cocktails, GF beer and wine will also be available.

This event is free. Pet and family-friendly.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14: FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

Comic stores throughout the area are participating in Free Comic Book Day. Participating stores include Alpha Comics, Richmond Comix and Velocity Comics. You can find a full list of participating stores and more information online here.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14: RICHMOND NIGHT MARKET

The Richmond night market returns this weekend with vendors from across the area, kids activities and live music from The Legacy Band.

The market is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the 17th Street Market on 100 N. 17th Street. Free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14: MOVIES ON BROWN’S ISLAND

End your Saturday evening off right with this family-friendly movie night under the stars. This week’s screening is “Black Panther.” Seating is first come, first served and people will need to bring their own blankets or chairs to sit on.

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 a person but children ages five and under are free. You can purchase tickets and find more information online here.

SUNDAY, AUG. 15: NAMASTE SUNDAYS

Recharge for the workweek at this yoga session lead by 3S Yoga. Attendees will also be able to get $5 beer specials at the brewery.

The program starts at 10:45 at Harydwood Park Craft Brewery at 2410 Ownby lane. It’s $10 to participate and you can reserve your spot online here.

SUNDAY, AUG. 15: SUNDAY’S BEST ARTISAN MARKET

This weekend is the grand opening of the Sunday’s Best Artisan Market. The Market Bazaar wil have something for everyone whether you are looking for furniture, collectibles or anything unique! The market will have over 100 vendors throughout the store.

Sunday’s Best Artisan Market will be held every Sunday beginning August 22, 2021, through December 19, 2021.

This is a free, outdoor event.