RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the spirit of spooky season, a pressing question has come up again — how do you eat candy corn? The answer is a bit of a corn-undrum.

According to the National Confectioners Association (NCA), candy corn is the second most popular Halloween treat among Americans. Chocolate took the top spot as the most popular treat while gummy candies followed closely behind candy corn in third place.

A survey taken by the NCA this year revealed that 33% of candy corn lovers start by biting off the narrow white end. Sixteen percent eat the wider yellow end first. And the other 51%? Well, they just pop the whole thing in their mouth.

But, if there’s one thing all candy corn lovers can agree on, it’s that there’s no wrong way to eat those bite-sized treats!