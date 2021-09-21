Halloween Haunt kicks off its 20th season on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is plenty of frightful fun to be had at Kings Dominion which is kicking off its 20th Halloween Haunt this weekend.

The annual Halloween event will feature five mazes, four scare zones along with hundreds of terrifying monsters roaming the area. There will also be live shows and more than 20 rides to give guests a different reason to scream.

Here are some of the park’s new attractions:

Grimm Woods: A haunted maze where fairy tales take on a dark twist.

A haunted maze where fairy tales take on a dark twist. Uprising: This new scare zone takes place in a remote area of the Safari Village during a zombie outbreak.

This new scare zone takes place in a remote area of the Safari Village during a zombie outbreak. Riff Raff: The new show will feature 80s rock songs with a spooky twist.

The new show will feature 80s rock songs with a spooky twist. The Rukus: This show has a group of survivors dancing for their lives to some of the top hists from the “Before Times.”

This show has a group of survivors dancing for their lives to some of the top hists from the “Before Times.” Burnette the Barker: This world-famous accordian musician was exiled for acts too heinous to mention, but will performing his killer new show.

This world-famous accordian musician was exiled for acts too heinous to mention, but will performing his killer new show. Black Widow Burlesque: This burlesque performance will tangle you in a web of beauty — just be careful you don’t get stuck.

This burlesque performance will tangle you in a web of beauty — just be careful you don’t get stuck. Big Top Band: The Scariest Show on Earth will roll through the park, performing carnival classics.

For those with little ones, the Great Pumpkin Fest returns for family-friendly fun. There will be a pumpkin patch, hay maze, games, costume party with Peanuts characters and more. This event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Planet Snoopy from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.

The park transforms into Halloween Haunt at 6 p.m. from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.