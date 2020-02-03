‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you

(CNN) — Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen.

Disney is bringing the hit musical — starring the original Broadway cast — to movie theaters on October 15, 2021. It includes a previously recorded stage performance from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, where the show first opened.

Miranda announced the news on Twitter Monday.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

The original cast has a number of now well-known stars, including Miranda (as Alexander Hamilton), Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo.

The music in “Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, R&B, and classic Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.

It debuted in 2015 on Broadway to several sold-out performances, and it’s still playing but with a different cast. There’s also a touring version of the show.

“Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has won 11 Tony Awards.