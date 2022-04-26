RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Broadway In Richmond is right around the corner and some of the biggest shows — including, “Hamilton”, “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” — are coming to the Altria Theater.

The shows will be once again held in the Altria theater. Here’s this season’s lineup:

Dear Evan Hansen: October 18 – 23, 2022 with 8 performances

Dear Evan Hansen (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. “Dear Evan Hansen” is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Pretty Woman: The Musical: November 22 – 27, 2022 with 8 performances

Pretty Woman: The Musical (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray”, “Kinky Boots”, “Legally Blonde”).

Hairspray: January 24 – 29, 2023 with 8 performances

Hairspray (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Hamilton: April 11 – 23, 2023 with 16 performances

Hamilton (Photo: Joan Marcus)

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hadestown: May 31 – June 4, 2023 with 8 performances

Hadestown (Photo: T Charles Erickson)

“Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. “Hadestown” is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Ain’t Too Proud: July 11 – 16, 2023 with 8 performances

Ain’t Too Proud (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Three shows will be available to add on to subscription packages:

Wicked: August 31 – September 11, 2022 with 16 performances

The Book of Mormon: February 10 – 11, 2023 with 3 performances

Les Misérables: March 22 – 26, 2023 with 8 performances

Broadway In Richmond brings the biggest and best shows currently touring the nation and is presented by Nederlander National Markets.

Broadway In Richmond started presenting in 2009 with this season officially being the 14th although shows in the Spring and Fall of 2020 through the Spring 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic and in most cases were rescheduled.

Subscriptions are on sale now and current subscribers should renew online, and new subscribers can purchase their season tickets via the Broadway In Richmond website. The six-show package starting price is $265.50 (plus applicable fees).