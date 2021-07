RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is coming to the After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

The show is Saturday, October 9. Tickets go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for $31 from July 23-29.

Gates for the show will open at 5 p.m., and the first act will go on stage at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the After Hours Concert Series website.