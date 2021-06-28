Harlem Globetrotters coming to VSU Multi-Purpose Center this summer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Angelo “Spider” Sharpless #42 of the Harlem Globetrotters slides across the court as he is introduced before the team’s exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to town this summer!

The team announced on Monday their Spread Game Tour will be making at stop at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Globetrotters are touring to over 150 cities, making up for lost time after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The team recently penned an open letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver asking that the famed franchise be considered for instatement as an NBA team.

Tickets for the Globetrotters’ appearance at VSU go on sale July 2. You can get tickets early by becoming a preferred customer on the Globetrotters website. You can also head over to the team’s homepage to purchase tickets.