(NEXSTAR) — Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner, died in Los Angeles on Monday, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner.

Harrison Wagner, 27, was found dead in a parking lot, online records show. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Jack and Kristina Wagner, who divorced in 2006, are also parents to his older brother, 31-year-old Peter Wagner. In recent months, Harrison Wagner had shared posts on Instagram with both parents, including one in which he’s pictured alongside his dad, with a caption reading, “Like father like son.”

His mother had also shared a photo alongside their two sons two weeks ago, lamenting the family’s move from a property they called “Wagner Ranch.”

Online records show Harrison Wagner’s cause of death is under investigation, though a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner’s officer told E! News that no foul play is suspected. Jack Wagner, in a previous Twitter post from 2016, had revealed that his younger son had “struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did.”

Jack, Kristina or Peter Wagner have not yet commented publicly on Harrison Wagner’s passing. Harrison Wagner also had a half-sister, Kerry, from one of his father’s previous relationships.