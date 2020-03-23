Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

New York City, NY (WRIC) — Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, according to TMZ.
The entertainment site reports that the former movie producer and mogul, has been confirmed as one of two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York who tested positive.
Weinstein was moved to the prison after being taken to Rikers Island following his rape and sexual assault convitcion earlier this month.
He is currently serving a 23-year sentence.
TMZ reports that it’s unclear when Weinstein contracted the virus, but he has been in isolation for weeks.