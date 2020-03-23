1  of  30
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harvey Weinstein

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein leaves the courthouse during jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. With Weinstein facing sentencing this week, his lawyers argued Monday, March 9, that the disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his New York City rape case because he's already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and is dealing with serious health issues. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

New York City, NY (WRIC) — Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, according to TMZ.

The entertainment site reports that the former movie producer and mogul, has been confirmed as one of two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York who tested positive.

Weinstein was moved to the prison after being taken to Rikers Island following his rape and sexual assault convitcion earlier this month.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence.

TMZ reports that it’s unclear when Weinstein contracted the virus, but he has been in isolation for weeks.

