Here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to TripAdvisor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Having a hard time trying to figure out where to go eat breakfast? This might help you choose.
Stacker has compiled a list of the highest-ranked breakfast restaurants in the Richmond area using data from TripAdvisor. Take a look at where you should get your next order of waffles and eggs over easy:
20. River City Diner Northside
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 803 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23227-1107
19. Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Category: Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 3621 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-1335
18. City Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2007
17. Plant Zero Cafe
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Category: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 7 E 3rd St, Richmond, VA 23224-4202
16. The Cobblestone Bar and Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, International
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116
15. Kuba-Kuba
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: Caribbean, Latin
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1601 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-2908
14. McLeans Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $
- Address: 3205 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-5001
13. Moore Street Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 2904 Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230-4530
12. Brunch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: Cafe, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2600 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4313
11. Citizen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1203 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219-3627
10. 821 Bakery Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403
9. SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6935 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-5234
8. The Dairy Bar Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 1602 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230-4434
7. Millie’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2603 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7849
6. Joe’s Inn
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433
5. Eat 33
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228-4931
4. Dot’s Back Inn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4030 Macarthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4051
3. TJ’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009
2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2934 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3516
1. Perly’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Deli
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 111 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1741