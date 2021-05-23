Here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to TripAdvisor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Having a hard time trying to figure out where to go eat breakfast? This might help you choose.

Stacker has compiled a list of the highest-ranked breakfast restaurants in the Richmond area using data from TripAdvisor. Take a look at where you should get your next order of waffles and eggs over easy:

River City Diner. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

20. River City Diner Northside

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 803 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23227-1107

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Bagel breakfast sandwich from Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

19. Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Category: Deli

Price: $

Address: 3621 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-1335

Food at City Diner. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

18. City Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2007

Planet Zero Cafe outdoor area. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

17. Plant Zero Cafe

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Category: American, Cafe

Price: $

Address: 7 E 3rd St, Richmond, VA 23224-4202

Dining area in the Cobblestone Bar and Grill. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

16. The Cobblestone Bar and Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, International

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116

(Photo: 8News)

15. Kuba-Kuba

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: Caribbean, Latin

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1601 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-2908

Breakfast at McLeans Restaurant (Photo: TripAdvisor)

14. McLeans Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Category: American

Price: $

Address: 3205 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-5001

Inside the Moore Street Cafe. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

13. Moore Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2904 Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230-4530

The food at Bruch. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

12. Brunch

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: Cafe, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2600 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4313

Blood Mary at Citizen. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

11. Citizen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1203 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219-3627

821 Bakery Cafe (Photo: TripAdvisor)

10. 821 Bakery Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Cafe

Price: $

Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403

SB’s Lakeside Love Shack (Photo: TripAdvisor)

9. SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6935 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-5234

8. The Dairy Bar Diner

The Dairy Bar interior. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 1602 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230-4434

Food at Millie’s. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

7. Millie’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Contemporary

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2603 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7849

Joe’s Inn (file photo)

6. Joe’s Inn

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433

The food at Eat 33. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

5. Eat 33

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228-4931

Dessert at Dot’s Back Inn. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

4. Dot’s Back Inn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4030 Macarthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4051

Food at TJ’s. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

3. TJ’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009

The Daily in Richmond. (Photo from TripAdvisor)

2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2934 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3516

Pearly’s in Richmond. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

1. Perly’s