Here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to TripAdvisor

Joe’s Inn (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Having a hard time trying to figure out where to go eat breakfast? This might help you choose.

Stacker has compiled a list of the highest-ranked breakfast restaurants in the Richmond area using data from TripAdvisor. Take a look at where you should get your next order of waffles and eggs over easy:

River City Diner. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

20. River City Diner Northside

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 803 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23227-1107
Bagel breakfast sandwich from Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

19. Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Category: Deli
  • Price: $
  • Address: 3621 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-1335
Food at City Diner. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

18. City Diner

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Diner
  • Price: $
  • Address: Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2007
Planet Zero Cafe outdoor area. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

17. Plant Zero Cafe

  • Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Category: American, Cafe
  • Price: $
  • Address: 7 E 3rd St, Richmond, VA 23224-4202
Dining area in the Cobblestone Bar and Grill. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

16. The Cobblestone Bar and Grill

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, International
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116
kuba kuba huevos_223359
(Photo: 8News)

15. Kuba-Kuba

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: Caribbean, Latin
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1601 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-2908
Breakfast at McLeans Restaurant (Photo: TripAdvisor)

14. McLeans Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $
  • Address: 3205 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-5001
Inside the Moore Street Cafe. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

13. Moore Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 2904 Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230-4530

The food at Bruch. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

12. Brunch

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: Cafe, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 2600 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4313
Blood Mary at Citizen. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

11. Citizen

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1203 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219-3627
821 Bakery Cafe (Photo: TripAdvisor)

10. 821 Bakery Cafe

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Cafe
  • Price: $
  • Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403
SB’s Lakeside Love Shack (Photo: TripAdvisor)

9. SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

  • Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 6935 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-5234

8. The Dairy Bar Diner

The Dairy Bar interior. (Photo: TripAdvisor)
  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Diner
  • Price: $
  • Address: 1602 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230-4434
Food at Millie’s. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

7. Millie’s

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Contemporary
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 2603 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7849
Joe’s Inn (file photo)

6. Joe’s Inn

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433
The food at Eat 33. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

5. Eat 33

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Category: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228-4931

Dessert at Dot’s Back Inn. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

4. Dot’s Back Inn

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 4030 Macarthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4051
Food at TJ’s. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

3. TJ’s

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: not available
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009
The Daily in Richmond. (Photo from TripAdvisor)

2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 2934 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3516
Pearly’s in Richmond. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

1. Perly’s

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Deli
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 111 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1741

