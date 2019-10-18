1  of  4
‘Here I am’: Suzanne Somers posts ‘birthday suit’ picture to celebrate 73rd birthday

by: Matt Knight

Thousands of fans applauded actress and lifestyle guru Suzanne Somers for the picture she posted on Instagram to celebrate her 73rd birthday.

“Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” she captioned the photo.

In it, she appears to be naked and covering her breasts with her arms.

Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!

“Happy Birthday to you. Natural beauty,” a fan named Thomas posted in the comments.

“Wow good for you,” another fan wrote.

Actress Olivia Munn wrote “QUEEN.”

“You go girl!” another fan said. “Way to rock your 70’s. So inspirational!”

Somers started her own beauty brand, Suzanne Organics, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

“I would say one of the greatest girfts I had was getting cancer 20 years ago,” she told People magazine back in August. “And you don’t think that the day you hear the words: ‘You have cancer,’ but, it was my wake up call. What I am doing? What am i eating? What’s my lifestyle? What products am I using?”

Somers said she removed every toxic chemical from her home and decided against chemotherapy treatment for her cancer.

