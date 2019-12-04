Here’s when you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get into the holiday spirit with a Charlie Brown Christmas movie!
ABC will be airing Charlie Brown movies this month on the following dates:
- A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.
- A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown | Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Here’s a list of more ABC holiday programing. Make sure to set your TV reminders or DVR.
- Same Time, Next Christmas | Dec. 5 at 9:01 p.m.
- The Great Christmas Light Fight | Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure | Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Toy Story that Time Forgot | Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
- The Great American Baking Show: Holiday | Dec. 12 at 9 p.m
- The Great Christmas Fight | Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure | Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.
- Disney Prep & Landing | Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
- The Great American Baking Show: Holiday | Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.
- Same Time, Next Christmas | Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.
- Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town | Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.