Here’s when you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on ABC

Get into the holiday spirit with a Charlie Brown Christmas movie!

ABC will be airing Charlie Brown movies this month on the following dates:

A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

| Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

| Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown | Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

