Here’s when you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get into the holiday spirit with a Charlie Brown Christmas movie!

ABC will be airing Charlie Brown movies this month on the following dates:

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas | Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
  • I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown | Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of more ABC holiday programing. Make sure to set your TV reminders or DVR.

  • Same Time, Next Christmas | Dec. 5 at 9:01 p.m.
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight | Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure | Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
  • Toy Story that Time Forgot | Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
  • The Great American Baking Show: Holiday | Dec. 12 at 9 p.m
  • The Great Christmas Fight | Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure | Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.
  • Disney Prep & Landing | Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
  • The Great American Baking Show: Holiday | Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.
  • Same Time, Next Christmas | Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.
  • Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town | Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.

