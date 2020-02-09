Here’s your 2020 Oscars guide

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRIC) — All the 2020 film awards have been leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night: The Oscars.

Time

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC! The 92nd Academy Awards will be followed by 8News at 11 p.m.

Location

The stars will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the ceremony has been held since 2002.

Where to watch or stream the show

The Oscars air live on ABC — both television and streaming.

The nominees

Nine films scored best picture nominations, and “Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix’s for best actor. “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “1917” each collected 10 nominations.

Here’s a full list of nominees.

Presenters and performers

Sandra Oh, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, Timothée Chalamet and Regina King are among the scheduled presenters. Janelle Monáe, Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish will take the stage to perform.

The host

The show will be host-free for a second year in a row.

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on 8News. The award show begins at 8:30 p.m. Don’t miss 8News at 11 p.m. following the Oscars.