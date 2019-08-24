Hilary Duff announces ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot

Teen-age actress Hilary Duff, who plays the title role in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” poses in Lizzie’s bedroom on the show’s set in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 19, 2002. Following taping of her show, Duff, 14, must include several hours of lessons in her working day. (AP Photo/Krista Niles)

TAMPA, (WFLA) – “Lizzie McGuire” fans are rejoicing at the news that Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the deeply beloved Disney Channel character on Disney’s new streaming platform.

Disney hasn’t aired an original episode of “Lizzie McGuire” in over 15 years. Almost 30 years old now, Duff has grown up quite a bit since then, but says Lizzie has too.

“She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting,” Duff joked at the D23 Expo. “She has her dream job, she has the perfect life right now.”

Duff began the outpouring of nostalgia when she broke the news on her Instagram page Friday night, saying:

SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s” Hillary Duff

Disney Plus goes live November 12.