‘House Hunters’ host Suzanne Whang dies at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, has died. She was 57.

Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.

Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.

Culbertson says Whang — who was also a comedian and actress— included her cancer battle in stage performances.

“Her courage, humor, determination and optimism, with which she notably confronted the disease, emboldened and gave hope to countless others facing serious life challenges,” he said in a statement. “She remained a loving spirit, and in the end she passed away peacefully at home with her great love by her side, having been true to herself and the journey she chose.”

She is survived by her parents and a sister.