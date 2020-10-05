How you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween

German actor Max Schreck (1879 – 1936), as the vampire Count Orlok, being destroyed by sunlight, in a still from F. W. Murnau’s expressionist horror film, ‘Nosferatu, Eine Symphonie Des Grauens’, 1921. The film is based on Bram Stoker’s novel ‘Dracula’ and was released in 1922. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – If you enjoy horror movies during the spooky season, there may be a dream job for you.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com will pay you $1,000 to watch your own all-night horror festival on Halloween.

They want you to binge-watch 24 hours of horror movies and live-tweet the marathon.

To be considered, you must be a U.S. citizen over the age of 18, a big horror fan, and submit a quick bio on their website.

The person selected for the job will receive a lot of Halloween candy and a $50 Starbucks gift card to stay awake.

Applications are open now through Friday, Oct. 16. To find the application click here.

