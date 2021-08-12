How you could snag a free comic book on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, a holiday honoring the artists, stories and art of comics.

Stores across the area will once again be giving free comics to patrons. Many will also have sales, giveaways and other exciting events to celebrate the day.

Here is where you can get a free comic book on Aug. 14:

Alpha Comics and Games When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond They will have free comics, sales and raffle prices. People who come in dressed as a comic book character will also get an additional 10 percent off their purchase.

Richmond Comix When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian The store will have 15 local vendors selling books, artwork and doing sketches and more than 20 giveaways throughout the day.

Stories Comics When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 9040 West Broad Street, Henrico They will be giving out free comic books.

Third Eye Comics When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 1157 W. Broad Street, Richmond and 6102 Brashier Boulevard, Mechanicsville The first 20 people in line will get a free Third Eye t-shirt, tote bag filled with goodies and enamel pin. There will also be a 15 percent store wide sale and, of course, free comic books.

Velocity Comics When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 819 West Broad Street The store will be giving out free comics in addition to a 25 percent off storewide sale.



You can find more information about the holiday along with a full list of the free comics that will be given out online here.