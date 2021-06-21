Independence Day celebrations return to Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Williamsburg will be celebrating Independence Day this year with special programming and fireworks.

Festivities were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are back in full force this year.

“After a year when so much had to be canceled due to the pandemic, I am pleased that the public can join the city and Colonial Williamsburg this July 4 to enjoy fireworks over the Governor’s Palace once again,” Williamsburg City Manager Andrew Trivette said. “We’re excited to have this opportunity to welcome people back to Williamsburg.”

The day will start with Thomas Jefferson’s reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Capitol, and end with its famous fireworks show.

Masks are required indoors and encouraged outdoors if you are not fully vaccinated.

