Innsbrook After Hours announces new show; plans to hold 2020 season

Entertainment

by: Patrice Mitchell

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC)– While the coronavirus outbreak has left many summertime events and festivals up in the air, Innsbrook After Hours is continuing to push forward.

The New Faces of Country Concert will be held at the Servpro Pavilion July 11. Tickets go on sale May 1.

Performers include Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, Laine Hardy and Chris Bandi.

Innsbrook has had to postpone several shows because of COVID-19. You can see the full summer schedule here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events