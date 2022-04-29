CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new documentary series about a drug addiction recovery program in the Chesterfield County Jail will be coming to discovery+ next month.

“Jailhouse Redemption” will premiere on discovery+ Thursday, May 12, and follows Sheriff Karl Leonard and his team as they attempt to introduce a drug addiction recovery program within Chesterfield County jail.

Leonard’s law enforcement career in Chesterfield has spanned four decades and the last two of those have been spent overseeing the county’s two jails.

After Leonard discovered that a staggering 80% of men and women who entered his prisons were heroin addicts, Leonard made the bold decision to create a first-of-its-kind recovery program within his jail.

In the process of filming, the production crew was provided unprecedented access; spending four months filming inside the jail.

In the premiere episode, Steve, a Chesterfield County inmate and mentor, takes a chance on a dope sick inmate, while other inmates make tough decisions about their face tattoos as they prepare to re-enter society.

According to discovery+, upcoming episodes will include the inmate population dealing with the on-site death of a fellow inmate, as well as inmates struggling with multiple decisions that have life and death consequences.

Episodes also feature court verdicts that could separate families for many years, inmates who must deal with decades of bad blood between them, and the overwhelming fears, anxieties and painful emotions new inmates must face as they head to the recovery house.