Ja’Net Dubois, star of ‘Good Times’ dead at 74

(WRIC) — Ja’Net Dubois, known by many as the Evans family’s sassy neighbor Willona Woods on Good Times, has died, according to TMZ. She was 74.
TMZ reports Dubois’ body was discovered Tuesday morning inside her Glendale, California home. The family told TMZ Dubois died in her sleep.
In addition to starring in Good Times, Dubois sang and composed ‘The Jefferson’s’ theme song, ‘Movin’ On Up.’
Dubois is survived by three children.
