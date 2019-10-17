Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut ‘broke’ the app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jennifer Aniston’s debut on Instagram caused the app to crash on Tuesday.

Apparently too many people followed her and it caused an issue for the social media platform.

In the actress’ first post, she joined former ‘Friends’ castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in a selfie.

The post caused her profile to crash and some were unable to follow her account.

A spokesperson for Facebook, the owner of Instagram, told CNN the company was aware of the issue — but that they are “thrilled” to have her in the Instagram community.

Her inaugural post garnered more than 11 million likes.

Wednesday afternoon, Aniston posted again, hinting that she didn’t mean to break Instagram.

As of Wednesday, she had more than 10 million followers.