‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer back for ‘Tournament of Champions’

(CNN) — Jeopardy! is getting ready for it’s highly anticipated ‘Tournament of Champions” and a fan favorite is set to return.

James Holzhauer, who earlier this year won more than $2 million in a 32-game winning streak, will be back to participate.

Also set to return is Emma Boettcher, the powerhouse who stopped Holzhauer from setting the all-time record for money earned.

Fifteen of the top Jeopardy! competitors will be playing in the tournament for a grand prize of $250,000.

The 10-day competition is set to air Nov. 4 through Nov. 15

