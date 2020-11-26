Jeopardy! shares Alex Trebek’s final Thanksgiving message: ‘There are many reasons to be thankful’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jeopardy! fans got a special surprise on Thursday when the show tweeted a pre-recorded holiday message from the late game show host, Alex Trebek.
In the video clip, Trebek wishes everyone Happy Thanksgiving and says, “In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this. And we will be a better society because of it.”
Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his Los Angeles home, Sunday, Nov. 8. He was 80.
Watch the full message here:
