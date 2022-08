RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Popular American comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is heading to the Altria Theater later this year.

Seinfeld will be performing his newest stand-up routine on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The show will start at 7 p.m.

“Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere,” the release by Altria Theater said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office, start at $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19.