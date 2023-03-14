RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Justin Hayward, the voice of the Moody Blues, will be performing in Richmond this summer, and you can grab your tickets this week.

Hayward is most known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the English rock band Moody Blues. The band has sold 55 million albums over the last 45 years and released hits like “Nights in White Satin,” “Your Wildest Dreams” and “Tuesday Afternoon.” Hayward and the rest of the Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hayward will perform at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show.

Hayward will be accompanied by singer-songwriter Julie Ragins and guitarist Mike Dawes.

Tickets will go on presale on Thursday, March 16 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $45 and can be purchased online.