DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — As the nights grow longer, so does the list of end-of-year events put on by the Kings Dominion amusement park in Central Virginia.

Halloween Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest and WinterFest will take place at the park beginning in late September and go through January 1.

The Great Pumpkin Fest: Every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 24 – Oct. 30. With pumpkin painting and hay mazes, this is a scare-free festival for all ages.

WinterFest: Runs select dates from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. The park will transform into a winter wonderland.

For a full list of event dates and times visit kingsdominion.com/events.