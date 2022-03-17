DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is, once again, holding a job fair for year-round, part-time and seasonal positions.

The park said it will be hiring for thousands of positions, including Food and Beverage, Security, Aquatics and Park Services.

Immediate interviews and on-the-spot job offers will be made at the amusement park’s Human Resources offices from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The jobs will start at $15 per hour, and opportunities will be given to candidates 16 years old and older.

If you are looking for a job, you can read more about it by visiting the Kings Dominion website.