Kings Dominion reopening for outdoor holiday food event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion will reopen for the holiday season!

The amusement park said they have new health and safety protocols in place for their “Taste of the Season,” an outdoor holiday food event. The event runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 27.

Earlier this year, Kings Dominion announced they would be closed for the remainder of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The food event will feature 25 sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows, and 16 popular rides throughout the park.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone, which is why we are ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for some holiday cheer,” Vice president and General Manager at Kings Dominion Tony Johnson said.

Here are the following safety and hygiene protocols Kings Dominion is following for the event:

• A requirement to complete a simple online pre-visit health screening declaration 24

hours prior to visiting the park;

• A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and

associates;

• Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear face coverings that cover

the nose and mouth. Face coverings may not have exhalation valves or vents.

• Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

• Limited guest/associate contact;

• Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of

restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

• Additional hand sanitation stations; and

• Capacity management throughout the park.

Reservations for the foodie event open on November 16 for season passholders. Single Day tickets will be available on Nov. 18.