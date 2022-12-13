HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Country music trio Lady A is set to perform at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell in 2023.

Blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds, the group will perform as a part of the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours series, on Saturday, Aug. 26. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and showtime is 6:30 p.m.

Lady A Country music group

The Country-radio staple has amassed ten number-one hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams.

Tickets for the August Lady A show are currently on sale online, and season passes for the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours event series at The Meadow Event Park are available here.