Learn about the science behind love at ‘Mate Night’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With love in the air, the Science Museum of Virginia is taking a more technical look at the emotions around Valentines Day with this Week’s Science on Tap’s theme ‘Mate Night.’

This event will have a variety of virtual activities and lectures including:

Jim Blow will present the lecture “This is How We Do It” about what humans and other animals’ mating habits have in common.

You can test your knowledge with round of “Wicked Games.” This week will be about horny animals — as in animals with horns, get your head out of the gutter.

The neuroscientist Dr. Catherine Franssen will explore the our five sense and how they relate to attraction in her presentation “I Touch Myself.”

And more.

The museum reminds people that as with their in-person events, the content is created for an adult audience and is not kid friendly.

Science on Tap: Mate Night is 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. You can register for the event online here. The deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday. While the museum is not charging people to register, they do encourage guests to donate online here to keep events like this happening.