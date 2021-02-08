Learn about the science behind love at ‘Mate Night’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With love in the air, the Science Museum of Virginia is taking a more technical look at the emotions around Valentines Day with this Week’s Science on Tap’s theme ‘Mate Night.’
This event will have a variety of virtual activities and lectures including:
- Jim Blow will present the lecture “This is How We Do It” about what humans and other animals’ mating habits have in common.
- You can test your knowledge with round of “Wicked Games.” This week will be about horny animals — as in animals with horns, get your head out of the gutter.
- The neuroscientist Dr. Catherine Franssen will explore the our five sense and how they relate to attraction in her presentation “I Touch Myself.”
- And more.
The museum reminds people that as with their in-person events, the content is created for an adult audience and is not kid friendly.
Science on Tap: Mate Night is 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. You can register for the event online here. The deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday. While the museum is not charging people to register, they do encourage guests to donate online here to keep events like this happening.