LEGO creates Central Perk set to celebrate Friends anniversary

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Friends marks its 25th anniversary this fall, and fans can soon celebrate all of their favorite scenes with LEGO.

LEGO is recreating the The Central Perk Cafe. The set goes on sale on September 1.

According to LEGO, you can, “check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible).”

The $59.99 set includes minifigures of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe along with the famous Central Perk manager, Gunther.

Each figurine comes with their own ‘Friends’ inspired accessory items, which include Joey’s pizza box and Phoebe’s guitar.

