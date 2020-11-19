Liberty Ice Pavilion opens Friday in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The seasonal Liberty Ice Pavilion Presented by Dominion Energy is returning to historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square on Friday, Nov. 20.

According to a release, this is the sixth season the ice-skating venue has been sponsored by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation with a grant of $100,000.

“We always look forward to the warmth and festivity of the holiday season, especially this year,” Colonial Williamsburg Vice President of Real Estate Jeff Duncan said. “We invite our neighbors and guests to enjoy the unique shopping and dining of Merchants Square, and also lace up for the magic of a skate, offered in partnership with our friends at Dominion.”

Colonial Williamsburg officials say this season’s plans for Liberty Ice Pavilion fully comply with state COVID-19 guidelines for entertainment and public amusements. According to a release, occupancy will be limited to 30 percent, face coverings will be required for all participating guests, and social distancing of at least 10 feet between guests who are not members of the same household will be maintained.

All Colonial Williamsburg employees reportedly have received special safety training to limit the risk of spread or infection, including general and site-specific safety requirements such as basic sanitation procedures, use of face coverings where appropriate, and social distancing requirements to follow with colleagues and guests.

According to a Tuesday release, complimentary outdoor seating on Duke of Gloucester Street remains available this fall and winter, with plans for placement of portable heaters in outdoor seating areas.

Liberty Ice Pavilion is open through Feb. 15 from noon to 8 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, as well as Christmas and Presidents Day; noon to 10 p.m., Fridays and Valentine’s Day; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Day. Single-day passes are $14, and $12 for ages 3-12. Skate rental and skate sharpening are $5.