ATLANTA (CNN) — Lil Nas X was in his hometown of Atlanta this week – and didn’t skip the chance to do some good.

The chart-topping “Old Town Road” singer surprised a little boy with sickle cell disease at the Children’s Healthcare Hospital of Atlanta.

Eleven-year-old Elijah says he listens to the song when he’s feeling good during treatment. He even got to put on the viral cowboy hat.