LIST: Haunted houses in Richmond to get you ready for Halloween 2021

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt will feature five mazes, four scare zones and hundreds of terrifying monsters roaming the area. (Photo courtesy of Kings Dominion)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Halloween is fast approaching, leaving many people hungry for a good scare. Luckily the Richmond area is home to many horror attractions sure to haunt you long after the night has ended.

Viewers beware — these haunted houses are not suited for young children unless otherwise stated.

Here’s 8News’ list of the area’s haunted houses:

AMELIA FRIGHTFEST

WHEN: Friday and Saturdays Oct. 1 to 30

Tom Scott Park,16441 Five Forks Road, Amelia County. MORE INFO: This fear fueled hike through Amelia’s haunted woods will combine a classic haunt feel with hyperelastic gore and makeup on its actors. They will also have a sideshow this year featuring fire breathers and magic.

BLOOD LAKE HAUNTED TRAIL

*Kid friendly night

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday Oct. 8 and 9, Thursday through Saturday Oct. 14 to 30

Windy Hill Golf Course and Sports Complex, 16500 Midlothian Trnpk. MORE INFO: This haunt offers two trails for guests to brave — Brood X and 16 Candles. Thursdays are no startle nights for younger children.

CREEPY HOLLOW SCREAM PARK

WHEN: Friday and Saturday Oct. 1 to 16, Friday through Sunday Oct. 22 to 24, and Thursday through Sunday Oct. 28 to 31. Hours vary.

14437 Stone Horse Creek Road, Glen Allen MORE INFO: This nighttime walk through the forest will put you face to face with some of the scariest things that lurk in the dark. This attraction uses a mixture of live actors, animatronics and illusions to make your darkest fears a reality. You can find more information on their website .

DEAD CITY LODGE

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15 to 31

:Sandston Moose Lodge, 4505 Oakleys Lane MORE INFO: This haunt takes place in 1950 in a National Guard Air base that has been used for a secret government project where a German doctor captured during WWII is working on creating the ultimate soldier. It’s been months since any update and anyone who’s gone in has not come back. This is a walkthrough haunt and will accept groups of two to six people.

WHEN: Friday to Saurday, Sept. 25 to Oct. 31

Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell MORE INFO: The annual Halloween event will feature five mazes, four scare zones and hundreds of terrifying monsters roaming the area. There will also be live shows and more than 20 rides operating.

THE NEFARIOUS HAUNT EXPERIENCE

WHEN: Friday through Sunday at select times Sept. 24 to Nov. 14.

13262 Hanover Courthouse Road MORE INFO: Unlike a typical haunted house, this haunt is designed to bring you face to face with George Brady’s spirit and the victims of his 1930’s mass murder. Guests will be taken to the home and see the murder scene authorities stumbled onto more than 90 years ago. They also offer an escape room where you must descipher and solve puzzles left behind by Brady to make it out alive.

RED VEIN HAUNTED HOUSE

WHEN: Friday and Saturday Oct. 1 to 23, Friday through Sunday Oct. 29 to 31.

Hanover Vegetable Farm, 13580 Ashland Road MORE INFO: This year RED VEIN returns with Metamorphosis. The Witch’s Plague has brought creatures from beyond the veil to our realm. There are four attractions guests can visit — asylum, house, corn and woods.

TERROR ON THE FARM

WHEN: Friday through Sunday Oct. 8 to 10, Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 14 to 24, Wednesday through Sunday Oct. 27 to 31.

Ashland Berry Farm,12607 Old Ridge Road MORE INFO: This attraction offers four different ways for guests to get spooked with their haunts Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls and Booger Woods. Each walk has different horrors lurking in the shadows.

TOTAL TERROR

*Kid friendly night