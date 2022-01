LIST: Highest-rated specialty museums in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor (3 are in Richmond!)

The rear of the Space Shuttle Discovery is seen on display at the Smithsonican National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy center outside of Washington, DC, in Chantilly, Virginia, January 23, 2014, on the edge of Dulles Airport. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(STACKER) — Specialty museums, or museums that center around just one theme, exist all over the U.S. and cover many niches. Have you visited the one dedicated to ventriloquism?

Since Virginia is known for its extensive history and unique attractions, it’s no surprise that it would also be home to interesting specialty museums for everything from Richmond’s favorite poet Edgar Allan Poe to quilts and pinball machines.

According to Tripadvisor, these are the top-rated specialty museums in the commonwealth. Read below and get ready to plan your road trip.

#30. Virginia Museum of the Civil War

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Address: 8895 George Collins Pkwy, New Market, VA 22844

– Website

#29. Blue Ridge Music Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Address: 700 Foothills Rd, Galax, VA 24333

– Website

#28. Virginia Musical Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 6316 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188

– Website

#27. Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

– Address: 1735 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

– Website

#26. Lynchburg Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Address: 901 Court St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

– Website

#25. St. Luke’s Historic Church & Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Address: 14477 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430

– Website

#24. Virginia Quilt Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Address: 301 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

– Website

#23. USS Monitor Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Address: 100 Museum Dr Part of Mariners Museu, Newport News, VA 23606

– Website

#22. Smithfield Plantation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Smithfield Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060

– Website

#21. Roanoke Pinball Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Address: 1 Market Sq SE 2nd Floor, Roanoke, VA 24011

– Website

#20. Explore More Discovery Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Address: 150 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

– Website

#19. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Address: 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA 24201

– Website

#18. U.S. Army Transportation Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Address: 300 Washington Blvd., Besson Hall Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA 23604

– Website

#17. Walton’s Mountain Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Address: 6484 Rockfish River Rd, Schuyler, VA 22969

– Website

#16. Cooter’s in Luray

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Address: 4768 US Highway 211 W, Luray, VA 22835

– Website

#15. Virginia Holocaust Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Address: 2000 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223

– Website

#14. Virginia Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)

– Address: 303 Norfolk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

– Website

#13. Edgar Allan Poe Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (503 reviews)

– Address: 1914 E Main St # 16, Richmond, VA 23223

– Website

#12. Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Address: 415 N Braddock St, Winchester, VA 22601

– Website

#11. The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

– Address: 970 US-211, Luray, VA 22835

– Website

#10. Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Address: 145 E Main St, Wytheville, VA 24382

– Website

#9. George Washington’s Mount Vernon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,640 reviews)

– Address: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121

– Website

#8. NRA National Firearms Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)

– Address: 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030

– Website

#7. Nauticus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,062 reviews)

– Address: 1 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510

– Website

#6. Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,389 reviews)

– Address: 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA 20151

– Website

#5. Virginia Air & Space Science Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Address: 600 Settlers Landing Rd, Hampton, VA 23669

– Website

#4. White House of the Confederacy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,239 reviews)

– Address: 1201 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219

– Website

#3. The Mariners’ Museum & Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (911 reviews)

– Address: 100 Museum Dr, Newport News, VA 23606

– Website

#2. Military Aviation Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,314 reviews)

– Address: 1341 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457

– Website

#1. Fort Monroe’s Casemate Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

– Address: 20 Bernard Rd Ingalls Road, Hampton, VA 23651

– Website

Stacker compiled this list of the highest-rated specialty museums in Virginia from Tripadvisor.